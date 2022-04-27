UFC Middleweight André Muniz Unhurt In Fatal Bus Crash

UFC middleweight André Muniz has luckily made it out of a fatal bus crash unharmed.

While riding a bus in his native Brazil last Sunday, a car collided with the coach Muniz was riding. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning with one person sadly dead on impact.

The car that collided with the bus had allegedly caused the crash when the driver swerved into the other side of the road, crashing into the bus, per the local police. A 50-year-old car passenger was the one victim of the crash.

André Muniz: “What A Scare, I Was Asleep”

Fortunately for Muniz, he made it out of the crash unharmed. The submission specialist described his experience in the fatal crash with Brazilian publication Combate.

“What a scare, I was asleep,” Muniz said. “It was between 3:40 and four in the morning. The bus breaks, then I hear a loud noise. I thought we had hit a pothole or something. If anybody was not wearing a seatbelt, they probably hurt their face. I was wearing mine, so I just got scared by the impact. We got off the bus and saw the accident. It was ugly, really sad. That woman’s neck snapped right then. We had to wait around on the road for about three hours until another bus came. Nobody on the bus got seriously hurt, though. It was just a scare. Thank God.” (h/t

Bloody Elbow)

The 32-year-old is in the form of his life currently riding an eight-fight win streak. Since joining the UFC, he has gone 4-0 with three first-round stoppages in that time. He now sees himself ranked at #13 at middleweight, with the top ten in his sights.

Muniz is set to take on Uriah Hall at UFC 276 on July 2nd. The bout was previously scheduled for UFC Vegas 51 on April 16th in the co-main event, yet Hall withdrew from the fight leading to its reschedule to the PPV.

Who do you see climbing the rankings when André Muniz takes on Uriah Hall?