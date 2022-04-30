Andrei Arlovski: My Goal Is To Be Champion Again

UFC heavyweight Andrei Arlovski is not planning on slowing down any time soon.

The former UFC heavyweight champion claimed gold in the organization in 2005 having originally won the interim title. Yet when Frank Mir was unable to recover in time from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident, the UFC recognized Arlovski as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

Arlovski’s now planning to recapture his belt 17 years on from his first triumph.

The 43-year-old spoke to the media ahead of UFC Vegas 53 where he takes on Jake Collier. He revealed his aspirations for the near future.

“Be a champion again, to fight the top fighters,” said Arlovski. “I’m a player of UFC and I’m gonna fight what UFC gonna give me to fight. So, Jake another tough young stud and dangerous, heavy-hitter so I have to be alert, I have to stick with my game plan as usual keep my hands up and move around.”

Arlovski holds records for the most Octagon appearances as well as wins with 37 and 22 respectively in UFC heavyweight history. Nonetheless, ‘The Pitbull’ is more motivated by beating his opponent rather than statistics.

“For me of course, it’s like that’s nice but more important I think it’s for my striking coach Paulina Hernandez. He’s all about these records you know like strikes per round etc, etc, etc. So, for me, it’s more important to beat my opponent.”

Having faced some top prospects throughout his time in the UFC, Arlovski is no stranger to a challenge. The Belarusian seems to relish in showing what he’s capable of despite his age.

‘The Pitbull’ will be looking to extend his current three-fight win streak to four with a win over Collier tonight. He’s showing there is still plenty of fight left in the old dog yet as Arlovski revealed he’s looking to compete for another 3-4 years.

With some of the opponents, he has faced rising to the top of the division including the likes of Francis Ngannou, Tom Aspinall, and Tai Tuivasa, Arlovski will be fully aware of what awaits him should he make a return to title contention.

Do you think Arlovski has what it takes to become a champion once more?