Win A Chance to Train With The Lees in Hawaii

Fans have a chance to win a trip to Hawaii and train and train MMA with ONE Championship famous family trio the Lees.

ONE Championship is offering a chance to train with Women’s atomweight champion Angela Lee, former lightweight champion Christian Lee, and the younger sister of the two, Victoria Lee.

Angela Lee is a superstar in the promotion. 8 of her 11 professional wins are by vicious submission. She is undefeated at atomweight and has obtained two division titles within the promotion.

Angela Lee, Photo Credit: ONE Championship

In 2016, “Unstoppable” became the youngest champion after defeating Mei Yamaguchi for the vacant atomweight belt two years later, they meet in the cage again for the flyweight championship and Lee stripped her of the title.

She suffered two losses at flyweight following her championship win. But still dominates at atomweight, with 4 title defenses, defeating her last two opponents by rear-naked choke.

Younger brother Christian Lee has made incredible strides in ONE.

Christian Lee, Photo Credit: ONE Championship

In 2019, he took out Shinya Aoki, one of Japan’s most prominent fighters to obtain the lightweight throne. That victory marked a historical moment, as Angela and Christian became the first brother-sister duo champions.

“The Warrior” last fought in 2021, where he lost his belt to Rae Yoon Ok.

At just 17 years old, “The Prodigy” Victoria Lee is a phenom in ONE.

Victoria Lee, Photo Credit: DUX CARVAJAL

She fights in atomweight just like her older sister and is winning in a dominant fashion. All three of her professional fights were finished before the third round.

Victoria is also undefeated in her amateur career. In 2019 she became the IMMAF Junior World Champion and is a two-time Pankration Junior World Champion.

For your chance to win, enter here. Submissions are open until April 22.