UFC Pranks Cody Garbrandt, Others On April Fools Day

The UFC went above and beyond this year to scare fighters such as Cody Garbrandt and Jéssica Andrade on April Fools’ Day.

A member of the UFC staff dressed up like a mannequin in place of a usual status in front of the promotion’s headquarters. As athletes such as Garbrandt walked by the fake statue, a jump scare ensued.

Check out the incredible prank on Garbrandt and others below.

UFC fan favorite Donald Cerrone proved to be the calmest during the prank, barely flinching and shaking the fake mannequin’s hand on a job well done.

Michael Chiesa and Angela Hill were among others who got in on the holiday.

I’m pregnant. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) April 1, 2022

Welp Adam and I have kept Butcher alive this long, I guess we can handle a new addition to the family 😅 sorry @Mickmaynard2. #MommaAnge #PoppaAdam pic.twitter.com/Z18Qh4DTO2 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 1, 2022

Many fighters are in Las Vegas training for upcoming fights later this year, including Garbrandt and Cerrone. The promotion will make its return on April 9 for UFC 273, featuring a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung.

