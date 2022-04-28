Arjan Bhullar Signs New Multi-Fight Deal With ONE Championship

ONE Championship heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar isn’t going anywhere after signing a new contract to stay with the promotion.

Bhullar announced the news during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“I have re-signed. I’ve got a new deal, a multi-fight, multi-year deal that also allows me to pro wrestle,” Bhullar revealed. “It’s a one of a kind deal, we haven’t seen in MMA. I know we’ve seen people like Ronda [Rousey] and Cain [Velasquez] get busy but that was after [fighting was done]. We’ve come to terms with ONE, absolutely.”

Bhullar had been allegedly at odds with the top executives at ONE over his contract after he won the heavyweight title over Brandon Vera last April. The promotion ended up booking an interim heavyweight title during the tense back-and-forths, with Anatoly Malykhin earning the interim belt.

Bhullar was supposed to face Vera in May 2020, before the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, he had won three straight during stints in the UFC and ONE, including his ONE debut over Mauro Cerilli.

After a win in the UFC over Juan Adams, Bhullar signed with ONE despite wins in three of his four Octagon appearances.

A matchup with Malykhin seems to be the next logical move for Bhullar and ONE, but Malykhin is stuck in Russia due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Bhullar has also expressed interest in joining professional wrestling promotions such as WWE and AEW while he competes in ONE.

An announcement regarding Bhullar’s next fight in ONE could come soon.

Who do you want to see Arjan Bhullar fight next?