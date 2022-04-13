Askar Askarov Vs. Alex Perez Set For July 16 UFC Fight Night

A UFC flyweight matchup between top contenders Alex Perez and Askar Askarov has been slated for a July 16 UFC Fight Night event.

The news was first reported by Iridium Sports Agency, which represents Perez.

Askarov is looking to get back into the flyweight title conversation following a loss to Kai Kara-France at UFC Columbus last month. Before that, he was undefeated in MMA having won 13 straight.

The loss to Kara-France was preceded by lopsided wins over the likes of Joseph Benavidez, Alexandre Pantoja, and Tim Elliott. He made his UFC debut against Brandon Moreno in Sept. 2019, fighting to a split-decision draw.

Perez makes his return to the UFC against Askarov after a lengthy hiatus. He hasn’t fought since losing to Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight title at UFC 255.

Perez has had five different fights canceled over the past year, with four of them booked against Matt Schnell and another against Askarov. He and Askarov were slated to clash last July.

The Perez/Askarov announcement comes at a time when the UFC seems keen on moving forward with the Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4 planned bout. The fight hasn’t been formally announced or booked yet but has been rumored to be targeted for later this summer.

