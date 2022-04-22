Belal Muhammad Open To “Slapping” Around “Irish Gimp” McGregor

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad would be open to a fight with Conor McGregor for his next Octagon appearance in 2022.

Muhammad is fresh off of his third straight win following a no-contest against Leon Edwards, defeating Vicente Luque in a rematch at UFC Vegas 51 last weekend. He earned a unanimous decision win after getting knocked out by Luque at UFC 205 six years ago.

Muhammad and McGregor seem to be close to sharing the same division soon after McGregor teased a move to welterweight for his UFC return. He is eying a title shot against Kamaru Usman later this year, but it’s unclear if the UFC will book that fight next for him.

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Muhammad entertained the idea of welcoming McGregor in his planned full-time move to welterweight.

“You still got the Irish gimp that’s talking about coming up to 170,” Muhammad said of McGregor. “So, I wouldn’t mind slapping him around too. We’ve gone back and forth here and there, he’s talked about it. He looks like he’s juiced up a little bit. We’ll be the same size, I’m not the biggest 170lber.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since snapping his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy at UFC 264. He has competed at welterweight three times before, earning wins over Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone.

Muhammad is also vying for a welterweight title shot against the Usman/Edwards winner later this year. It’s unclear if he’ll get the next title shot, but a fight against McGregor could make sense for the ambitions of both men.

