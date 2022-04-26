Belal Muhammad Trolls Colby Covington For Refusing To Fight Him

Belal Muhammad has taken to social media in an attempt to bait top-ranked welterweight Colby Covington into an Octagon encounter.

Muhammad recently took to his Instagram account to share a photoshopped image of himself chasing down Covington with a fight contract, while “Chaos” runs off holding a teddy bear. Check out the image here below:

A potential pairing of Muhammad and Covington is certainly possible. Muhammad is on a seven-fight win streak, with one No Contest in between due to an eye poke stopping the fight. Muhammad has racked up wins against the likes of Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and Demian Maia. Currently the No. 5-ranked 170-pounder in the UFC, Muhammad is looking to take another big leap towards title contention.

With that being said, what opponent would be a better stepping stone to the title other than Colby Covington? Covington is currently the No. 1-ranked fighter at 170 pounds, as his only losses in the UFC come to the current champion, Kamaru Usman.

Covington has earned wins against names such as Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos, Robbie Lawler, Tyron Woodley, and Jorge Masvidal. He has also challenged Usman twice, both times putting on incredibly close bouts with the champion, but coming up just short in each.

His last opportunity against Usman came in November of last year, so Covington will likely need to string together a few more wins before earning a third shot at “The Nigerian Nightmare.” A potential win over a fellow top-ranked welterweight in Muhammad could certainly be just what he needs.

Do you think Covington and Muhammad will be matched up next? Who do you think wins the potential matchup? Let us know in the comments!