Bellator 277 Results: Pitbull Reclaims FW Gold, Hands McKee First Loss

The Bellator 277 results are in, and we’ve got you covered with the results and highlights from tonight’s epic event!

Tonight, Bellator 277 featured an epic doubleheader between defending champion AJ McKee and Patricio “Pitbull” Freire. In the co-main event, Corey Anderson looked to unseat champion Vadim Nemkov in the light heavyweight grand prix finals. You can check out the highlights from the co-main and main events below!

Corey Anderson vs. Vadim Nemkov= No Contest

Nemkov escapes the clutches of @coreya_mma at the end of Round 2.#Bellator277 is LIVE on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/S2jogHPnyZ — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 16, 2022

The official rule is a No Contest after an accidental clash of heads. #AndStill Light-Heavyweight Champion, Vadim Nemkov.



As it stands, there is no winner in the #BellatorLHWGP.#Bellator277 is LIVE on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/CGeIDsaqza — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 16, 2022

#Bellator277 Official Result: C-Vadim Nemkov (15-2, 1 NC) vs. #1-Corey Anderson (16-5, 1 NC) has been ruled a no-contest (accidental head butt) pic.twitter.com/wCue3x0189 — Bellator Public Relations (@BellatorPR) April 16, 2022

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire def. AJ McKee

Round 1 is in the books! This one is TENSE 👀#Bellator277 is LIVE on @SHOsports 👇 pic.twitter.com/9IA5ELWUxR — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 16, 2022

You could cut the tension with a knife at the @SAPCenter.#Bellator277 is LIVE on @SHOsports 👇 pic.twitter.com/xFTk2l4w0g — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 16, 2022

Some nice strikes from @AJMcKee101. Is he doing enough to retain his title?#Bellator277 is LIVE on @SHOsports 👇 pic.twitter.com/o2QCtCaozj — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 16, 2022

👑 The King of rematches is once again the King of the Featherweights.#AndNew World Champion, @PatricioPitbull – winning by Unanimous Decision.#Bellator277 is LIVE on @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/FoxBMVceOk — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 16, 2022

📊 By The Numbers@PatricioPitbull hands @ajmckee101 the first defeat of his career, to reclaim the Featherweight World Championship. #Bellator277 pic.twitter.com/7yis0SDTLs — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 16, 2022

Bellator 277 Fast Results

Bellator Featherweight Championship Bout: Patricio Freire def. A.J. McKee via unanimous decision (49-46×2, 48-47) to win Bellator featherweight championship

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson ends in no contest (accidental headbutt) – R3, 4:53, Nemkov retains light heavyweight championship

Aaron Pico def. Adli Edwards via TKO (strikes) – R3, 0:55

Linton Vassell def. Tim Johnson via TKO (punches): R1, 4:21

Tyson Miller def. Khalan Gracie via TKO (doctor’s stoppage): R1, 5:00

Tyrell Fortune def. Rakim Cleveland via TKO (punches): R1, 1:38

Dovletzhan Yagshimuradov def. Rafael Carvalho via TKO (punches): R2, 4:04

Bobby Seronio III def. Calob Ramirez via knockout (punch): R2, 2:14

Gaston Bolanos def. Daniel Carey via TKO (punches): R1, 4:59

Kyle Crutchmer def. Michael Lombardo via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)

Edwin De Los Santos def. Alberto Martinez Mendez via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Rogelio Luna def. Socrates Hernandez via TKO (punches) – R3, 4:48

Laird Anderson def. J.T. Donaldson via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 2:44

Theo Haig def. Alan Benson via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 2:08