Saturday, April 16, 2022
HomeNewsBellator News

Bellator 277 Results: Pitbull Reclaims FW Gold, Hands McKee First Loss

By Clyde Aidoo
Bellator 277 Poster
Bellator 277

The Bellator 277 results are in, and we’ve got you covered with the results and highlights from tonight’s epic event!

Tonight, Bellator 277 featured an epic doubleheader between defending champion AJ McKee and Patricio “Pitbull” Freire. In the co-main event, Corey Anderson looked to unseat champion Vadim Nemkov in the light heavyweight grand prix finals. You can check out the highlights from the co-main and main events below!

Corey Anderson vs. Vadim Nemkov= No Contest

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire def. AJ McKee

Bellator 277 Fast Results

Bellator Featherweight Championship Bout: Patricio Freire def. A.J. McKee via unanimous decision (49-46×2, 48-47) to win Bellator featherweight championship

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson ends in no contest (accidental headbutt) – R3, 4:53, Nemkov retains light heavyweight championship

Aaron Pico def. Adli Edwards via TKO (strikes) – R3, 0:55

Linton Vassell def. Tim Johnson via TKO (punches): R1, 4:21

Tyson Miller def. Khalan Gracie via TKO (doctor’s stoppage): R1, 5:00

Tyrell Fortune def. Rakim Cleveland via TKO (punches): R1, 1:38

Dovletzhan Yagshimuradov def. Rafael Carvalho via TKO (punches): R2, 4:04

Bobby Seronio III def. Calob Ramirez via knockout (punch): R2, 2:14

Gaston Bolanos def. Daniel Carey via TKO (punches): R1, 4:59

Kyle Crutchmer def. Michael Lombardo via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)

Edwin De Los Santos def. Alberto Martinez Mendez via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Rogelio Luna def. Socrates Hernandez via TKO (punches) – R3, 4:48

Laird Anderson def. J.T. Donaldson via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 2:44

Theo Haig def. Alan Benson via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 2:08

Related Articles
Clyde Aidoohttps://clydeaidoo.com/
Clyde Aidoo has been the managing editor and lead writer of MMA News since 2021 and a staff member since 2018. He holds a master's degree in English from the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, and has had publications featured in Kirkus Reviews and the Midwest Book Review. Clyde currently makes his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Latest MMA News

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC