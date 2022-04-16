Bellator 277 Results: Pitbull Reclaims FW Gold, Hands McKee First Loss

The Bellator 277 results are in, and we’ve got you covered with the results and highlights from tonight’s epic event!
Tonight, Bellator 277 featured an epic doubleheader between defending champion AJ McKee and Patricio “Pitbull” Freire. In the co-main event, Corey Anderson looked to unseat champion Vadim Nemkov in the light heavyweight grand prix finals. You can check out the highlights from the co-main and main events below!
Corey Anderson vs. Vadim Nemkov= No Contest
Patricio “Pitbull” Freire def. AJ McKee
Bellator 277 Fast Results
Bellator Featherweight Championship Bout: Patricio Freire def. A.J. McKee via unanimous decision (49-46×2, 48-47) to win Bellator featherweight championship
Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson ends in no contest (accidental headbutt) – R3, 4:53, Nemkov retains light heavyweight championship
Aaron Pico def. Adli Edwards via TKO (strikes) – R3, 0:55
Linton Vassell def. Tim Johnson via TKO (punches): R1, 4:21
Tyson Miller def. Khalan Gracie via TKO (doctor’s stoppage): R1, 5:00
Tyrell Fortune def. Rakim Cleveland via TKO (punches): R1, 1:38
Dovletzhan Yagshimuradov def. Rafael Carvalho via TKO (punches): R2, 4:04
Bobby Seronio III def. Calob Ramirez via knockout (punch): R2, 2:14
Gaston Bolanos def. Daniel Carey via TKO (punches): R1, 4:59
Kyle Crutchmer def. Michael Lombardo via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)
Edwin De Los Santos def. Alberto Martinez Mendez via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
Rogelio Luna def. Socrates Hernandez via TKO (punches) – R3, 4:48
Laird Anderson def. J.T. Donaldson via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 2:44
Theo Haig def. Alan Benson via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 2:08