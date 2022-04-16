Socrates Hernandez, Rogelio Luna Go To War On Bellator 277 Prelims

A Bellator featherweight scrap between prospects Socrates Hernandez and Rogelio Luna ended up exceeding expectations at Bellator 277.

Hernandez and Luna went to battle on the Bellator 277 prelims, with Luna making his professional debut and Hernandez making his second walk to the Bellator cage. From the opening bell, Hernandez and Luna threw bombs at a frantic pace on their feet.

The two 145-pounders went toe-to-toe through the first two rounds of the fight. Hernandez almost sunk in a rear-naked choke in Round 2, but Luna was able to work out of it and survive the attempt.

In the third and final round, Luna and Hernandez met in the center of the cage once again and threw a barrage of strikes. But, with a minute left in the fight, Luna poured it on an exhausted Hernandez with punches and elbows to get the finish with 12 seconds left.

Check out some of the highlights of this wild fight between Luna and Hernandez.

Luna won his professional debut following wins in three of his four amateur fights. His lone defeat came in his last cage appearance against Temuujin Ulzii-Orshikh at SF 3: Break Out last December.

Bellator 277 features two title fights, including the featherweight title rematch between AJ McKee and Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire.

What is your reaction to this wild fight between Rogelio Luna and Socrates Hernandez?