Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2 Takes Place Live Tonight On Showtime

Bellator will put on arguably their most anticipated card of 2022 thus far tonight in Bellator 277, which will feature an epic doubleheader between featherweight champ AJ McKee and former champ Patricio “Pitbull” Freire.

McKee won the championship from Pitbull last July via first-round guillotine choke. The victory kept the Bellator franchise player undefeated at 18-0, with his last four victories coming by way of finish. On the flip side, the defeat marked the first loss for Pitbull since 2016 and his first loss at featherweight since 2015.

The co-main event will feature the final of the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix when champion Vadim Nemkov takes on former UFC standout Corey Anderson.

The 15-2 Nemkov is currently on a nine-fight winning streak and defeated Phil Davis and Julius Anglickas to make it to the grand prix finals. The Russian became champion when he defeated Ryan Bader last August via first-round KO.

Corey Anderson has yet to taste defeat in Bellator. On the contrary, he has gone 3-0 in the promotion, with all three wins coming by way of TKO. Anderson punched his ticket to the finals with victories over Melvin Manhoef, Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov, and Ryan Bader.

Bellator 277 goes down from the SAP Center in San Jose, California tonight, Friday, April 15, 2022. The main card begins at 10:00 PM ET on SHOWTIME, with the preliminary card kicking off at 7:00 PM ET.

You can view the full slate of fights along with the official weigh-in results below! Also, be sure to check back here for all the results and highlights from Bellator 277 at the conclusion of tonight’s event!

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Featherweight Championship Bout: A.J. McKee (c) (144.4) vs. Patricio Freire (144.6)

Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Final: Vadim Nemkov (c) (204.4) vs. Corey Anderson (205)

Adli Edwards (149.6) vs. Aaron Pico (149.4)

Tim Johnson (260) vs. Linton Vassell (239.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube, 7 p.m. ET)