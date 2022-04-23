Saturday, April 23, 2022
Bellator 278 Results: Carmouche Hands Velasquez Her First Defeat

By Clyde Aidoo
Bellator 278 Poster

Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche took place live tonight on SHOWTIME, and MMA News has all the results and highlights for you!

In the main event, Juliana Velasquez put up her flyweight strap against former UFC title challenger Liz Carmouche.

In the co-main event, we had a bantamweight grand prix wild card bout. Former UFC competitor Enrique Barzola took on Nikita Mikhailov, who entered the bout with five consecutive wins. This bout was contested at an agreed 140 pounds.

The third featured bout tonight was another bantamweight grand prix wild card bout. The undefeated Jornel Lugo (8-0) took on “The Italian Gangster” Danny Sabatello, who has won five consecutive wins, most recently over former UFC fighter Brett Johns last May.

You can view the highlights from the entire main card below!

Grant Neal def. Christian Edwards

Danny Sabatello def. Jornel Lugo

Enrique Barzola def. Nikita Mikhailov

Liz Carmouche def. Juliana Velasquez

Bellator 278 Main Card (SHOWTIME, 10:00 PM ET)

  • Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout: Liz Carmouche def. Juliana Velasquez via TKO: R4, 4:47
  • Bantamweight Grand Prix Wild Card: Enrique Barzola def.. Nikita Mikhailov via unanimous decision (30x27x3)
  • Bantamweight Grand Prix Wild Card: Danny Sabatello def. Jornel Lugo via unanimous decision (30-26×3)
  • Grant Neal def. Christian Edwards via Unanimous Decision
  • Manny Muro def. Nate Andrews (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bellator 278 Preliminary Card (YouTube, 9:00 PM ET)

  • Weber Almeida def. Fabricio Franco: TKO, R1, 03:01
  • Dante Schiro def. Scotty Hao via TKO: R3, 01:03
  • Blake Perry def. Makoa Cooper via submission: R2, 04:14

