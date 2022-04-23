Bellator 278 Results: Carmouche Hands Velasquez Her First Defeat

Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche took place live tonight on SHOWTIME, and MMA News has all the results and highlights for you!

In the main event, Juliana Velasquez put up her flyweight strap against former UFC title challenger Liz Carmouche.

In the co-main event, we had a bantamweight grand prix wild card bout. Former UFC competitor Enrique Barzola took on Nikita Mikhailov, who entered the bout with five consecutive wins. This bout was contested at an agreed 140 pounds.

The third featured bout tonight was another bantamweight grand prix wild card bout. The undefeated Jornel Lugo (8-0) took on “The Italian Gangster” Danny Sabatello, who has won five consecutive wins, most recently over former UFC fighter Brett Johns last May.

You can view the highlights from the entire main card below!

Grant Neal def. Christian Edwards

These light heavyweights are putting on a show!



Round 2️⃣ of @GrantNeal vs. Christian Edwards is LIVE NOW on @SHOSports. ⬇️



▶️ https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/4IIBLnu3HQ — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 23, 2022

Danny Sabatello def. Jornel Lugo

Danny Sabatello put in some serious work in round 1️⃣.



Watch Sabatello vs. Lugo NOW on @SHOSports! #Bellator278 pic.twitter.com/ZYkr45W4z4 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 23, 2022

Danny Sabatello comes away with a dominant win tonight at #Bellator278 and advances in the #BellatorBWGP!



Luckily, we had @JohnMcCarthyMMA on hand to keep track of The Italian Gangster's F 💣s.



We are LIVE on @SHOSports from The @BlaisdellCenter! pic.twitter.com/oCmFebPGJk — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 23, 2022

Enrique Barzola def. Nikita Mikhailov

🤜💥 Nikita Mikhailov came through with a spinning back fist to kick things off against Enrique Barzola.#Bellator278 is LIVE on @SHOSports! pic.twitter.com/pJhGD1CGJy — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 23, 2022

THAT 👌CLOSE



Enrique Barzola nearly had it locked in and Nikita Mikhailov managed to slip out.



This #BellatorBWGP matchup is 🔥 and you can see it LIVE NOW on @SHOSports.



📺 https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/NhKyJhgETM — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 23, 2022

Liz Carmouche def. Juliana Velasquez

The ladies are getting after it early on.



Do you think @JuVelasquezMMA vs. @IamGirlRilla will make it to the championship rounds?



We are LIVE on @SHOSports!#Bellator278 pic.twitter.com/orZGEP6ODz — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 23, 2022

👀 The champ gets a takedown of her own.



We are LIVE on @SHOSports!#Bellator278 pic.twitter.com/8zuUClA5Je — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 23, 2022

Catch & Release



We are headed to the championship rounds in the #Bellator278 main event!



Tune in LIVE on @SHOSports to watch @JuVelasquezMMA vs. @IamGirlRilla. pic.twitter.com/z9gdSwQcpp — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 23, 2022

Your new flyweight champ is @IAmGirlRilla!



Liz gets it done tonight with a hard-fought win at #Bellator278. pic.twitter.com/u7c4p4NK5V — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 23, 2022

Bellator 278 Main Card (SHOWTIME, 10:00 PM ET)

Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout: Liz Carmouche def. Juliana Velasquez via TKO: R4, 4:47

Bantamweight Grand Prix Wild Card: Enrique Barzola def.. Nikita Mikhailov via unanimous decision (30x27x3)

Bantamweight Grand Prix Wild Card: Danny Sabatello def. Jornel Lugo via unanimous decision (30-26×3)

Grant Neal def. Christian Edwards via Unanimous Decision

Manny Muro def. Nate Andrews (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bellator 278 Preliminary Card (YouTube, 9:00 PM ET)