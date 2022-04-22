Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche takes place live tonight on SHOWTIME, and MMA News will bring you all the results and highlights!

In the main event, Juliana Velasquez will put up her flyweight strap against former UFC title challenger Liz Carmouche.

In the co-main event, we have a bantamweight grand prix wild card bout. Former UFC competitor Enrique Barzola will try to build on his successful Bellator debut in January when he takes on Nikita Mikhailov, who has won five consecutive fights. This bout will be contested at an agreed 140 pounds.

The third featured bout tonight will be another bantamweight grand prix wild card bout. The undefeated Jornel Lugo (8-0) will take on “The Italian Gangster” Danny Sabatello, who has won five consecutive bouts, most recently over former UFC fighter Brett Johns last May.

Bellator 278 will air live on SHOWTIME from the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

You can peep the full card, viewing information, and weigh-in results below. And be sure to check back here for all the highlights at the conclusion of tonight’s event!

Bellator 278 Main Card (SHOWTIME, 10:00 PM ET)

Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout: Juliana Velasquez (c) (124.8) vs. Liz Carmouche (125)

Bantamweight Grand Prix Wild Card: Enrique Barzola (139.6) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (139.4)

Bantamweight Grand Prix Wild Card: Jornel Lugo (135.8) vs. Danny Sabatello (134.6)

Christian Edwards (204.4) vs. Grant Neal (204.2)

Nate Andrews (159.2) vs. Manny Muro (160)

Bellator 278 Preliminary Card (YouTube, 9:00 PM ET)