Bellator 279 Results & Highlights: Cyborg Retains Title For Fourth Time

Bellator 279: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2 took place live tonight on SHOWTIME, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In tonight’s main event, Cris Cyborg defended her women’s featherweight championship against Arlene Blencowe in a rematch of their 2020 bout in which Cyborg earned a second-round submission victory.

The co-main event featured former bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta taking on Raufeon Stots in an interim bantamweight championship.

Also on tonight’s lineup was former RIZIN & Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi taking on submission ace Patchy Mix.

You can view all the highlights from the Bellator 279 main card below followed by the quick results of the full card!

Yancy Medeiros def. Emmanuel Sanchez

Yancy Medeiros landing some serious strikes at the end of round 2 πŸ’₯ @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/ZMv4PcyJW6 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 24, 2022

Yancy Medeiros wins by unanimous decision in his home state of Hawaii in our first main card bout of the night!@BellatorMMA #Bellator279 pic.twitter.com/B36kDLtQjO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 24, 2022

Justine Kish def. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Patchy Mix def Kyoji Horiguchi

Raufeon Stots def. Juan Archuleta

Cris Cyborg def. Arlene Blencowe

The ref talks to Cris Cyborg before deducting a point following an illegal knee to the head. #Bellator279 pic.twitter.com/za4iM0izWS — Billy Hull (@billyhull) April 24, 2022

πŸ‡§πŸ‡·πŸ¦Ύ #AndStill | Bellator Featherweight World Champion, @CrisCyborg takes down Arlene Blencowe in Hawaii, defending the gold for a historic fourth time.#Bellator279 pic.twitter.com/5J8AdxKpmN — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 24, 2022

MAIN CARD (SHOWTIME, 10:30 PM ET)

Cris Cyborg def. Arlene Blencowe via unanimous decision (49-45 x3)

Interim Bantamweight Title Bout: Raufeon Stots def. Juan Archuleta via knockout: R3, 0:16

Justine Kish def. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Bantamweight Grand Prix: Patchy Mix def. Kyoji Horiguchi via unanimous decision (48-47×3)

Yancy Medeiros def. Emmanuel Sanchez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)

PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube, 8:00 PM ET)

Goiti Yamauchi def. Levan Chokheli via submission (armbar): R1, 3:49

Bobby King def. Keoni Diggs via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Dayana Silva def. Janay Harding via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Justin Gonzales def. Kai Kamaka via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Lance Gibson Jr. def. Nainoa Dung via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25×2)