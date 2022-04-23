Bellator 279: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2 Takes Place Tonight On SHOWTIME

Bellator 279: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2 takes place live tonight on SHOWTIME, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In tonight’s main event, Cris Cyborg will defend her women’s featherweight championship against Arlene Blencowe in a rematch of their 2020 bout in which Cyborg earned a second-round submission victory. The co-main will feature former bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta taking on Raufeon Stots, who is coming off nine consecutive victories.

Also on tonight’s lineup is former RIZIN & Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi taking on submission ace Patchy Mix. 11 of Mix’s 15 wins have come by way of submission, including his guillotine choke W over James Gallagher last November at Bellator 270.

And kicking off the main card will be former women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane taking on former UFC fighter Justine Kish.

You can view the full lineup for tonight’s Bellator 279 card along with the weigh-in results below.

MAIN CARD (SHOWTIME, 10:30 PM ET)

Cris Cyborg (144) vs. Arlene Blencowe (144.6)

Juan Archuleta (134.6) vs. Raufeon Stots (135)

Kyoji Horiguchi (134.2) vs. Patchy Mix (135)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (126) vs. Justine Kish (125.2)

PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube, 8:00 PM ET)

Lance Gibson Jr. (155.6) vs. Nainoa Dung (155.4)

Justin Gonzales (145.6) vs. Kai Kamaka III (145)

Goiti Yamauchi (170.6) vs. Levan Chokheli (169.6)

Emmanuel Sanchez (155.4) vs. Yancy Medeiros (155.4)

Keoni Diggs (156) vs. Bobby King (155.2)

Randi Field (120) vs. Maraya Miller (119.6)

Janay Harding (146) vs. Dayana Silva (145.6)

Ryan Dela Cruz (135.2) vs. Jordan Winski (135.6)

Sumiko Inaba (125.2) vs. Whittany Pyles (127.4)