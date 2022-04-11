Beneil Dariush Provides Update On Recovery From Broken Leg

UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush has provided an update on his ongoing recovery from injury and return timeline.

Having amassed a seven-fight win streak, which includes victories over Carlos Diego Ferreira and Tony Ferguson, and risen into the 155-pound top five, Dariush was set for his chance to stake a claim for a shot at gold in February.

He was slated to collide with fellow in-form contender Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC Vegas 49. But just 11 days out, disaster struck in training. An awkward exchange on the mats left the Iranian-born American with a broken fibula and out of what many expected to serve as a title eliminator.

Thankfully, early fears of a required surgery dissipated after three physicians approved physical therapy as a sufficient recovery strategy, leaving Dariush targeting a summer return.

Per Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush), he has visited four physicians regarding his broken fibula. Three suggested physical therapy, one advised surgery. As of now, he is going with PT and trying to avoid surgery. Still no firm timeframe on his return, but no surgery is good news. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 22, 2022

Now nearly two months after his withdrawal, Dariush has provided an update on his status.

During a recent interview with Fantasy Football Counselor, the #4-ranked lightweight revealed he’s started to return to light training and will know if he’s ready to increase the intensity over the next few weeks.

“I broke my leg, the fibula bone, small bone in your leg. I’m somewhat back to training. It’s mostly physical therapy, but I’m getting back into training,” revealed Dariush. “I haven’t started going live yet, which is the thing that’s gonna let me know where I’m at, if I’m ready to fight, when I’m ready to fight. So, I’m hoping to go live either next week or the week after. It just depends on my schedule.”

When he does return to full training, it seems likely Dariush’s next fight camp will instigate a case of déjà vu.

Another Makhachev Camp Likely Awaits A Fully-Fit Dariush

When Dariush was forced out earlier this year and Makhachev comfortably defeated short-notice replacement Bobby Green inside one round, it seemed that the Dagestani had secured his place behind Justin Gaethje in the queue for a championship opportunity.

However, after some confusion over the possibility of Makhachev stepping in to face longtime rival Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272 last month, UFC President Dana White announced that after the #3-ranked contender “turned down” the Brazilian, his clash with Dariush will be re-arranged.

Many, including UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, initially questioned whether White mentioned re-booking the Dariush vs. Makhachev bout in order to lay the foundations for an immediate title shot for Conor McGregor when the Irishman returns later this year.

While he’s not heard anything concrete on if that remains the plan, Dariush says that’s what he’s expecting to prepare for when he returns to full training.

“That’s what I’ve heard. I don’t have anything by word, no one’s giving me word about anything, but I’ve been told they want me to fight him (Makhachev),” noted Dariush. “I’ve seen interviews as well, where Dana said that he wants me to match-up with him. I’m just waiting to get back into the gym to get ready for him.”

An interesting development in the UFC lightweight division 👀@danawhite claims @MAKHACHEVMMA turned down the opportunity to fight RDA this weekend, so Makhachev will now fight Beneil Dariush. pic.twitter.com/HpRmsTC724 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 3, 2022

Barring any intervention from McGregor, who seems to have set his sights on Kamaru Usman’s welterweight gold for now, it stands to reason the victor of the re-arranged Dariush vs. Makhachev bout will go on to challenge for the lightweight strap.

Who do you think will have their hand raised if this fight does get re-arranged, Beneil Dariush or Islam Makhachev?