Bisping Wonders Why Jake, Logan Paul Are Both Such ‘Cowards’

Michael Bisping is not holding back with his criticism of Jake and Logan Paul for their recent callouts for fights in boxing and MMA.

Logan recently hinted at a future potential move to the UFC to fight upstart lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett. When he confronted UFC President Dana White on his podcast regarding a potential UFC fighter, White was far from dismissive regarding Logan’s prospects of fighting in the Octagon.

Logan has just one professional boxing fight on his record, a decision loss to fellow YouTuber KSI in late 2019. He fought against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather last year in a boxing exhibition match.

Jake is also expected to return along with Logan in 2022, after three wins last year in the ring.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Bisping explained why he disapproves of the Paul brothers’ recent choices in boxing opponents.

“I’m not trying to be funny or insulting, I’m genuinely curious. Why is Logan Paul such a coward, such a wimp, such a p****? Why is Jake Paul doing the same things?

“Neither of these men want to fight somebody their own size, similar age, same god damn sport.”

Bisping would go on to elaborate that he is not hating on Paul as a professional or as a businessman, merely as a combat athlete who isn’t willing to face suitable competition.

“Logan Paul just competed at Wrestlemania. God bless him, he had an amazing career as a YouTuber, he boxed Floyd Mayweather at an exhibition bout and did very well,” Bisping said. “So I’m not hating on the guy for just the sake of it.

“[Paddy] is a great fighter and is going to have a tremendous career in the UFC. He’s also a lightweight, 5’9″. Logan Paul, you are 6’2″, you looked gigantic when you were in the ring with Floyd Mayweather.” (h/t Mirror)

Logan has hinted at a boxing matchup with fellow YouTuber Whindersson Nunes later this year. A fight hasn’t been officially booked for his return to the ring.

Bisping’s criticism of Logan and Jake is similar to that of Dana White’s. During his war of words with Jake over the past year, he’s blasted him for refusing to fight someone with similar physical attributes.

What do you make of Michael Bisping’s comments on Jake and Logan Paul?