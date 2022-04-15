BJ Penn Makes His Political Pitch Ahead Of Hawaii Governor Race

Former UFC champion BJ Penn is promising a lot of change as he runs for governor of Hawaii later this year.

Penn, a UFC legend who retired in 2019 following a seventh straight loss to Clay Guida at UFC 237, announced his intentions to run for governor last October. He initially ran on a platform opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, specifically in his beloved state of Hawaii.

In a recent Instagram post, Penn provided an exciting pitch to sports fans in Hawaii.

“Governor Penn will bring Hawaii its first NFL football team and 3 UFC fights a year,” Penn said. “It’s about time!”

Penn didn’t elaborate on how he intends to accomplish these goals if he were to win the gubernatorial race.

Many current and former UFC stars, including Penn, have dove headfirst into the world of politics. Tito Ortiz once served as the mayor of Huntington Beach, CA, while UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has been an outspoken supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

This is the first time that Penn has run for office and he doesn’t have any prior political experience. However, he has a devoted fanbase who feel that he can bring about substantial change to the islands.

How do you think BJ Penn will do in the upcoming elections?