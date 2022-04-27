BKFC President Teases Three More Big Heavyweight Signings

Bare Knuckle FC (BKFC) president David Feldman isn’t done with heavyweight signings just yet.

Earlier this week it was announced that former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell inked a deal with BKFC. However, it sounds like he’ll be joined by a few other big names in the division as well. Recently, Feldman spoke to MMA Underground’s John Morgan about a variety of topics, including their recent signing of Rothwell.

While discussing the signing, Feldman teased that he is also in talks with a few more big-name heavyweights to join the promotion.

“We have two more big signings coming this week in the heavyweight division as well,” Feldman said. “And I think by the end of the week people are going to say ‘Man that heavyweight division is really looking good.”

When asked for more information on the potential signings, Feldman noted that one of them is actually a former world title contender in boxing. Another hasn’t been in the public eye for some time but has had fights with some big names. And finally, another MMA star who recently competed in a “top MMA organization.”

“We have a former world championship contender in boxing that we’re looking to sign right now,” Feldman said. “Hopefully get that one done tomorrow or the next day. Fought everyone in the world. And then — actually three signings. One guy that hasn’t been around for a little bit, but he fits this style perfectly.

“And then another guy that was fighting in one of the top MMA organizations recently. So we’re going to have four new additions to the heavyweight division (with Ben Rothewell), and I think the heavyweights are going to be happy because, hopefully, it’s going to become some good money fights for them down the road.”

