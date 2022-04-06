Blachowicz Calls On “Monster” Putin To End Russia “Madness” In Ukraine

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has branded Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “monster” for his instigation of war in Ukraine.

At the end of February, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the Eastern European nation, triggering countless civilian deaths and the continent’s gravest refugee crisis since the Second World War.

From business and entertainment to the sport and combat industries, support for the Ukrainian people and their country has been evident. That has included in the MMA and boxing communities, who have witnessed some of the sports’ top Ukrainian names return home to fight.

Notably, legendary pugilist Wladimir Klitschko, reigning heavyweight boxing king Oleksandr Usyk, and Bellator Welterweight Champion Yaroslav Amosov have all put their lives on the line to defend Ukraine.

This war is not over yet, but its consequences are terrible! Strength, patience and God's help to all! The truth is on our side!🙌🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/2G42wu0YV6 — Yaroslav “Dynamo” Amosov (@YaroslavAmosov) April 4, 2022

One of the most vocal names from the sport of MMA in response to the invasion has been Blachowicz, who hails from Ukraine’s neighbouring country, Poland. The former titleholder has been outspoken on social media, which included an attempt to educate Sean Strickland on the matter.

Now, with a number of countries accusing Russia of war crimes and some harrowing footage emerging from the front lines, Blachowicz has once again slammed the Putin regime for what is taking place across the border from his own nation.

Blachowicz: Russia Kills Women & Children

During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Cieszyn native Blachowicz, who has witnessed Ukrainians escaping into Poland and heard their stories first hand, condemned the Russian leader and the soldiers delivering on his commands.

“We see every day because people come to us to escape from the terrible things happening over there,” Blachowicz said of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “I don’t know what to say. Putin, what he does over there, he’s a monster. They kill children, women, civilians. The Russian soldiers are f*cked up. They are idiots.

“We see these people because we try to help them how we can. When you talk with them and hear their story, you just want to cry. It’s really sad, I hope this madness will stop soon,” concluded Blachowicz. (h/t MiddleEasy)

One of the most memorable instances of a UFC fighter speaking out against the war came on the pay-per-view stage of UFC 272 last month.

After her victory over Mariya Agapova, Ukrainian national Maryna Moroz took to the mic for some emotional remarks about the personal losses her family have suffered and her worries for their safety back home.

Maryna Moroz's thoughts were with her family in Ukraine after her win last night at #UFC272 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/zGLUXIMWZ2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 6, 2022

