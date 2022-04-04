Woodley & Sonnen Among Fighters Donating To Bonnar After House Fire

In the wake of the devastating fire that has cost Stephan Bonnar his home, a number of fighters and MMA personalities have shown their support for the UFC legend.

Last week, it came to light that the home of Bonnar, a UFC Hall of Famer and runner-up of The Ultimate Fighter 1, had gone up in flames. According to a TMZ report, the fire department was called to the residence, located in Henderson, Nevada, in the early afternoon of Monday, March 28.

Bonnar’s wife, Andrea, later confirmed that her family had “lost everything” in the blaze. Looking to help in any way it can, the MMA community has since rallied in support of the Bonnar and, in particular, a GoFundMe page set up to provide financial aid for the family.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley spread awareness for the fundraising campaign on Twitter.

“https://gofund.me/59737e82@StephanBonnar NEEDS US!! Donate now!!! He kept the @ufc alive sacrificing his body vs @ForrestGriffin $4000 From the Woodley’s match or exceed. We have to protect our own!!!!”

With a $4,000 offering, Woodley is currently listed as the top donator. Also listed as providing their support are a number of notable MMA names, including former WEC light heavyweight champion Steve Cantwell, who donated $1,500, play-by-play commentator Jon Anik, and former two-division UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen.

Bonnar Shows His Appreciation

In just a week since the devastating fire, the GoFundMe page has already surpassed its $10,000 target, with over $12,500 already amassed. Taking to his Instagram page, Bonnar thanked those making efforts to help his family and gave a special message of gratitude for Woodley.

“As shitty as losing ur house & memories is I’m not the type to ask for anything. Unbeknownst to me, someone in my wife’s FB group opened a gofundme.. it was a few hundred this morning & went to $5k in a few minutes, mostly cuz of @twooodley . I only met Tyron a few times, and this just blew me away. Thanks to everyone who gave & huge God bless to Tyron.. Wow! You’re a great dude, much love bro!”

Across over a decade competing in MMA, Bonnar shared the cage with a number of legends, including Jon Jones, Mark Coleman, Rashad Evans, and Anderson Silva. The 45-year-old’s 2005 clash with Forest Griffin, widely regarded as one of the greatest bouts of all time, secured “The American Psycho” a place in the UFC’s Hall of Fame Fight Wing.

Given Bonnar’s immense contribution to the sport, it’s certainly good to see fighters and fans coming together to play their part in the Bonnar family’s recovery efforts.