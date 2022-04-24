Brady On UFC 273 Chimaev Criticisms: ‘What Did You Expect Him To Do?’

UFC welterweight Sean Brady feels that some fans have been far too critical of Khamzat Chimaev‘s recent performance against Gilbert Burns.

Since defeating Burns at UFC 273, Chimaev has been on the receiving end of both praise and criticism from fans. Some believe the 27-year-old lived up to the hype by conquering the #2 ranked welterweight after just four UFC fights.

Others, however, have claimed that Khamzat was exposed. In only marginally defeating Burns, they feel he failed to live up to the lofty expectations set by his previous one-sided performances. Some even believe Chimaev lost, noting that the Swede sustained more significant strikes than he inflicted on Burns.

Getty Images

Sean Brady Defends Khamzat’s UFC 273 Performance

Regardless of fan opinion, Khamzat is now on course to face the best of the welterweight division. But he’s not the only surging, undefeated prospect at 170 pounds. Sean Brady has similarly impressed since entering the UFC in 2019, with many touting him as a future title contender. And in an interview with MMANews, the 29-year-old shared his thoughts on Chimaev’s UFC 273 performance.

“Man, he looked great,” said Brady. “To go in there and beat Gilbert, who’s ranked number two in the world. That fight, if they had said Gilbert Burns won, I would’ve been completely OK with that; I think a lot of people would be. But they said Chimaev won, I was OK with that, too. It was super close going into that third round, and that third round was crazy, so I had it … either way I was cool with it.”

Brady, who achieved the biggest win of his career against Michael Chiesa in November, called out fans for what he perceives as their exaggerated criticisms of Chimaev’s win. And the Philadelphia native believes these are likely motivated by their unrealistic expectations of fighters.

“He goes in there and he beats Gilbert Burns, but he didn’t kill him in the first 30 seconds and people are saying, ‘He’s not this, he’s not that,'” continued Brady. “What do you expect us to do, go out there and walk on fucking water? Do they want lasers to come out of the dude’s eyes? He’s human, we’re all human, you know? These people who just sit on the outside, and they have no fucking clue what goes into this.”

Despite what some fans might think, Brady says he was impressed by Chimaev’s performance, especially since he defeated one of the baddest men in the welterweight division.

“I’ve seen people saying bad things about him,” continued Brady. “I thought he looked great. Good for him, you know? Go in there and beat Gilbert Burns; Gilbert’s still one of the best guys in the division. Outside to losing to Chimaev, he only lost to the champion. So, I thought he looked great.”

What do you think? Is Sean Brady right to call out fans for criticizing Khamzat Chimaev?