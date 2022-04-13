Brendan Schaub Slams Dana White For Denying Sterling Win

Former UFC veteran turned comedian Brendan Schaub did not hold back in a response to Dana White saying the judges “blew” the scoring in Yan vs Sterling fight.

UFC 273 saw Aljamain Sterling crowned as the victor in his rematch against Petr Yan. After five intense rounds and a split decision, Dana White placed the bantamweight belt around Sterling’s waste.

But after the battle was done, White made it clear he thought Yan won the fight.

Aljamain Sterling, via Getty

On Schaub’s own podcast, The Schaub Show, he condemned White for his comments (h/t BJPenn.com)

“When you’re the president of the UFC, you have a responsibility. So when you say that the judges got that one wrong, now, you’ve f*cked Aljamain Sterling over. Now you’ve f*cked him. He beat the naysayers, the haters, he shut everyone up. Now it resurfaces because the most powerful man in the UFC says ‘He didn’t win that fight’. Which, you don’t know what you’re talking about. You’re wrong, dude.”

The controversial first match between Sterling and Yan brought an immense amount of hate from social media. Trolls attacked Sterling online, claiming he was an actor for his reaction to the illegal knee given by Yan.

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan at UFC 259, via Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Retaining the belt was supposed to put an end to the criticism and ridicule, but Schaub believes White’s comments have compromised Sterling over in that sense.

“You f*cked your fighter over. Now, he has to go back to the drawing board and deal with this stupid f*cking hate. Why? Because he only won three out of five rounds? You watch it from cageside on your little monitor, and you rush to judgment before watching for a second or third time. It’s your f*cking responsibility, your duty, should be when you say that stuff, you’re going based of the criteria that the fighters have to when it comes to judging. But you don’t. You came to a quick judgment, and it f*cked your fighter.”

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub’s opinion about Dana White?