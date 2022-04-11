Watch: Bruno Henrique Sends Opponent’s Mouthpiece Flying Before KO

It didn’t take long for Iron Man featherweight champion Bruno Henrique to impose his will on Werlleson Almeida at Iron Man CF 23.

Just minutes into their fight at Iron Man CF 23, Henrique forced Almeida against the fence with his nonstop pressure on the feet. After knocking out Almeida’s mouthpiece with a knee in the clinch, Henrique sealed the deal by sleeping him with a nasty left hook.

Check out Henrique’s wild knockout below.

Bruno "Xinoco" Henrique launches the mouthpiece of Werlleson Almeida with a knee then flatlines him with left hook. And still Iron Man CF featherweight champ.#IronMan23 pic.twitter.com/zPqMKCEVvg — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 9, 2022

Henrique earned the then-vacant featherweight title over Carlisson Diego at Iron Man CF 21. Following nearly a year hiatus from MMA, he capitalized on his opportunity and put on a career-best performance in his first title defense.

Henrique has now won five straight fights, including Para Regional wins over Jose Filho and Kewen Marques.

The card was headlined by a welterweight title win by Eduardo Ramon over Junior de Oliveira via first-round knockout.

What are your thoughts on Bruno Henrique’s knockout?