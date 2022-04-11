Sunday, April 10, 2022
Watch: Bruno Henrique Sends Opponent’s Mouthpiece Flying Before KO

By Curtis Calhoun
Bruno Henrique
Iron Man CF 23

It didn’t take long for Iron Man featherweight champion Bruno Henrique to impose his will on Werlleson Almeida at Iron Man CF 23.

Just minutes into their fight at Iron Man CF 23, Henrique forced Almeida against the fence with his nonstop pressure on the feet. After knocking out Almeida’s mouthpiece with a knee in the clinch, Henrique sealed the deal by sleeping him with a nasty left hook.

Check out Henrique’s wild knockout below.

Henrique earned the then-vacant featherweight title over Carlisson Diego at Iron Man CF 21. Following nearly a year hiatus from MMA, he capitalized on his opportunity and put on a career-best performance in his first title defense.

Henrique has now won five straight fights, including Para Regional wins over Jose Filho and Kewen Marques.

The card was headlined by a welterweight title win by Eduardo Ramon over Junior de Oliveira via first-round knockout.

What are your thoughts on Bruno Henrique’s knockout?

Curtis Calhoun
Curtis Calhoun is an MMA Journalist based in Seattle, Washington. After a longtime dream of becoming a sports journalist, he was able to accomplish his goals upon graduating from Washington State University in 2016. When he's not working; he enjoys Biking, Hiking, Reading, and exploring throughout the Pacific Northwest.
