Report: Bryan Barberena Agrees To New Deal With The UFC After Win

UFC welterweight Bryan Barberena has reportedly agreed to a new contract with the UFC after voicing uncertainty regarding his future.

MMA Fighting reported on Friday that Barberena has reached a verbal agreement with the UFC brass on a new deal to continue fighting in the Octagon.

Bryan Barberena confirmed that he's spoken to Dana White since his win over Matt Brown and he's reached a verbal agreement on a new contract with the UFC.



Still waiting on the paperwork but a much deserved extension after a Fight of the Night performance at #UFCColumbus — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) April 1, 2022

Barberena appeared emotional in interviews following his UFC Columbus win over Matt Brown, moving to tears in an interview with ESPN’s Megan Olivi when discussing his future. He previously shared his intention to retire from MMA if the UFC didn’t want to re-sign him to a new contract.

It’s unclear what the terms of the new deal are, but it appears that Barberena will return to the Octagon later this year. Barberena and Brown earned Fight of the Night honors at UFC Columbus after their back-and-forth war, with each fighter earning an extra $50,000.

Before his split decision win over Brown, Barberena earned a unanimous decision victory over Darian Weeks last December. He has now won three of his last four UFC outings overall.

Barberena made his UFC debut in Dec. 2014, earning a third-round TKO win over Joe Ellenberger. He followed it up by earning wins over the likes of Sage Northcutt and Warlley Alves.

Who do you want Bryan Barberena to fight next in the UFC?