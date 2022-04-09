Former UFC Fighter Bubba McDaniel Agrees To Plea Deal After Road Rage

38-year-old former UFC middleweight Bubba McDaniel has agreed to a plea deal after a road rage incident last year.

McDaniel pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after confronting a driver near Wichita Falls, TX in Aug. 2020. In exchange, his sentence has been limited to six years probation and fines.

After six years of probation, McDaniel can avoid having a conviction on his criminal record.

According to a report from the Times Record News, McDaniel allegedly shot at a vehicle outside of a fire station during the incident. The driver was unharmed as McDaniel fired shots into the vehicle’s front bumper.

McDaniel fought on The Ultimate Fighter: Season 17 back in 2012, earning wins over Kevin Casey and Gilbert Smith on the show. The season was coached by then-light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen.

Despite falling short of a UFC contract on the show, McDaniel was still signed by the promotion and made his debut against Brad Tavares in Aug. 2013. After a loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 171, he was let go by the promotion.

McDaniel went on to fight in brief stints in promotions such as Fury FC, Bellator, and Fists of Fury. He last competed in a kickboxing match in 2019, defeating Tommie Britton at a Fists of Fury event.

