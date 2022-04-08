Burns Doesn’t Care About Chimaev Odds: ‘They Make No Sense’

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns is relishing the opportunity to once again upset the odds when he returns to action this weekend.

Since his lengthy unbeaten run and pursuit of championship glory came to a crash halt at the hands, or fists, of reigning titleholder Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 last February, “Durinho” has been on the road back to contention and a second date with the champ.

While he got off to a good start by comfortably controlling Stephen Thompson en route to a unanimous decision verdict last July, Burns has now been away from the Octagon for eight months.

He’ll have the chance to regain his momentum in his first appearance of 2022, set for UFC 273 on April 9. In his way of a two-fight win streak will be rising star Khamzat Chimaev, who is arguably carrying as much hype and attention as anyone in the promotion right now.

Despite his wealth of Octagon experience, victories over Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, and “Wonderboy,” and previous title challenge, Burns finds himself in a similar position leading up to his clash with “Borz.”

Burns ‘Loves’ Underdog Status

In the opening odds released by betonline.ag in February, Chimaev opened as a hefty favorite for the PPV contest. That’s despite the Chechen-born Swede boasting just four fights in the UFC to his name, of which just one came against a ranked opponent.

While he’s yet to face a top-10 rival, Chimaev opened as a -300 favorite, with Burns at +250. At present, Chimaev is as high as a -550 favorite over Burns.

But that is not a problem for “Durinho.” During an interview with The AllStar, Burns reacted to the line, claiming he’s excited for the opportunity to prove the oddsmakers wrong again.

“I love it. A couple friends, they’re so happy; they make money off me. To be honest, it doesn’t bother me,” said Burns. “I don’t think it makes much difference. I don’t know who makes those odds. I don’t care, to be honest.

“Sometimes, I start betting now, a little bit. I do the betonline.ag. I like to play on that book a little bit, me and my wife. I saw some girls fighting, I don’t follow every single one, but I like a couple girls… (My wife) knows every single one, and she’s always like, ‘No way that girl is underdog.’ She kinda explains all that for me… Sometimes, those odds just make no sense. I don’t mind,” concluded Burns.

Here are the opening odds for Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev:



Gilbert Burns +250 (5/2)

Khamzat Chimaev -300 (1/3)



(odds via @betonline_ag) 👀 pic.twitter.com/Oovf5dU8j1 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 28, 2022

If Burns does manage to successfully upset the odds, and make his friends and supporters some more money in the process, he’ll put himself in a good spot to earn a second crack at dethroning the welterweight champion.

If he succumbs to the favorite, however, we’ll have a new dangerous contender in the mix at 170 pounds.

What do you think of the betting odds for this weekend’s fight been Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev?