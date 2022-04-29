Cain Velasquez Releases Another Statement Amidst Current Incarceration

Cain Velasquez has released another statement amidst his current incarceration.

Velasquez released the following statement from his official Twitter account, spreading awareness for National Sexual Assault Awareness & Child Abuse Prevention Month. Check out his full statement below.

“As April, National Sexual Assault Awareness & Child Abuse Prevention Month, comes to an end, let’s remember the facts so that we can help drive change. Fact: Only a tiny fraction of children who are sexually abused will ever tell anyone. Fact: Around 85% of children who are sexually abused are abused by someone in their circle of trust.

“Fact: Most people who sexually abuse children will never be caught or prosecuted. Although I am not at home, I stand to help educate the community and provide resources and information for victims and their families.

“No one should have to go through sexual abuse and we need to stand up and push for change. thank you all for your continued love and support. Please visit and consider supporting rainn.org in its mission to educate the public on sexual violence. Cain.”

Velasquez was arrested on February 28 for attempted premeditated murder. He allegedly pursued and intended to shoot a man by the name of Henry Goularte. Goularte is accused of molesting a relative of Velasquez.

The ex-UFC heavyweight champion chased down the car Goularte was in, firing shots into it, and hitting Goularte’s stepfather. Velasquez was later arrested and subsequently denied bail. He could be facing up to 20 years behind bars.

Given the circumstances behind his legal issues, Velasquez has received a ton of support since his arrest from various names. Those include Joe Rogan, Dana White, Colby Covington, Ronda Rousey, and so many more.

Some have even written letters to the Santa Clara County Superior Court in support of Velasquez, such as UFC President Dana White, Bellator President Scott Coker, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

What do you make of Cain Velasquez and his current situation?