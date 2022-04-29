Calvin Kattar Set To Take On Josh Emmett This June In Texas

Calvin Kattar will be taking on Josh Emmett later this year.

A huge featherweight matchup is targeted for this summer. According to All Access MMA, Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett will be heading to Texas to meet inside the Octagon of the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

Emmett will be making his first appearance in the Octagon this year. His last outing was in December when he defeated Dan Ige by unanimous decision at UFC 269. That win was the fourth in a row for Emmett, who now finds himself in the number seven spot in the rankings.

With only one loss in his last seven, Emmett could be on his way to a title shot in the next year or so. With a win over Kattar, who is the number four ranked fighter in the division, Emmett would be in a good position to take on a title contention fight.

However, Kattar is a very dangerous opponent. He is coming off a huge win over rising star Giga Chikadze. His only loss in the last two years has come from former champion Max Holloway. There could be an opening for Kattar in the title picture with a win over Emmett in June.

The featherweight division is somewhat unclear at the top. Champion Alexander Volkanovski is fresh off his title defense against The Korean Zombie and although a likely next opponent would be Max Holloway, that fight has been done twice before.

This Fight Night event taking place on June 18 in Austin Texas does not yet have a main event planned. There are, however, some nice matchups rumored or announced for this card. They are as follows:

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natália Silva

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze

P Buys vs. Cody Durden

Cody Stamann vs. Eddie Wineland

Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells

What do you think of this bout between Clavin Kattar and Josh Emmett?