Canelo Álvarez Claps Back At Kamaru Usman’s Manager

Canelo Álvarez just clapped back hard at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman‘s manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

With talk of a potential boxing bout between the two champions looming, Abdelaziz took to Twitter to call the Mexican boxing star a “chicken” for his recent comments about focusing on his “legacy” and not being too worried about a fight with the UFC champion.

@Canelo is an absolute chicken, he is fighting guys with 5000 followers on Instagram, these guys will never do nothing for his legacy. Now I understand why he doesn’t wanna lose to someone like @USMAN84kg this is chicken style, no risk – no reward. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) April 26, 2022

Alvarez was quick to respond, taking a page out of Conor McGregor‘s playbook with the “Who the f*ck is that guy” treatment.

who the fuck is this? 🤣🤣🥴 https://t.co/ThN5aMcUoW — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) April 26, 2022

For those of you who don’t remember, McGregor hit Jeremy Stephens with the “Who the f*ck is that guy” line at a UFC press conference in 2016, and it remains one of the best one-liners in UFC press conference history to this day.

As for the issues between the Álvarez and Usman’s camp, it doesn’t seem like the potential contest is too high on either Álvarez’s or the UFC’s side. Álvarez is currently slated to challenge for the WBA Super light heavyweight title against Dmitry Bivol on May 7.

Usman is currently on the mend following hand surgery. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has essentially cleaned out his division of proven challengers, and is waiting for a new contender to emerge in the meantime. The contrasts between Usman and Álvarez’s careers, however, make for a very interesting story in a potential bout.

Both men have lost only once in their respective sports, and both their losses came in 2013. Canelo Álvarez suffered a decision loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr., while Usman was submitted in his second professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout by Jose Caceres. Since, both men have gone on to dominate in their divisions, not having lost since.

