Canelo Provides Update On The Chances Of Fighting Kamaru Usman

Canelo Álvarez has issued a new response to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman‘s calls for a fight inside the boxing ring.

Álvarez recently addressed the possibility during an interview with TMZ Sports. The unified super-middleweight champion said he’s currently focused on growing his legacy inside the boxing ring, so a fight with Usman doesn’t seem to be a priority. However, that could change in the future.

“Never say no, but right now it’s not in my future,” Álvarez said (via MMA Junkie). “Not right now. Yeah, it’s all about legacy right now, but you never know.”

Usman has essentially cleaned out his 170-pound division, with five successful title defenses under his belt. Undefeated in the UFC, “The Nigerian Nightmare” is on a 19-fight winning streak since suffering his first and only loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career back in 2013.

Since climbing the top of the welterweight mountain; Usman owns wins over names such as Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos, Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards, and more.

He has grown into one of the most dominant champions the UFC has ever seen and is currently on the mend from hand surgery. While Usman waits for a new challenger to his 170-pound throne to emerge, he’d like to make a massive payday and test himself against one of the greatest boxers of all time in Canelo Álvarez.

Canelo currently reigns as the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring super-middleweight champion. Much like Usman, Canelo hasn’t lost since suffering the first and only defeat of his professional boxing career — a decision loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September of 2013. Since, Álvarez has grown into boxing’s biggest star, and most dominant force.

A potential clash between the pair would be an intriguing spectacle for combat sports fans to enjoy.

You can check out Canelo’s comments below!