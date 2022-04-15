Cannonier: Adesanya Will Have To Change His Approach To Beat Me

UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier believes Israel Adesanya will have to adapt his game plan against him if he’s to defend his title once more.

The UFC middleweight champion is expected to put his title on the line against ‘The Killa Gorilla’ sometime later this year. Adesanya has previously stated his intentions to face Cannonier sometime this summer.

Cannonier looks to have earned himself a title shot having beaten fellow top-ranked contender Derek Brunson at UFC 271 via 2nd round knockout. Adesanya defended his title that night and liked what he saw from the #2 ranked middleweight.

Having now won five out of his last six, with four of those wings being knockouts, Cannonier looks certain for a shot at the title. Adesanya has even labeled the UFC middleweight as the ‘darkhorse’ of the 185lbs division.

In an interview with Helen Yee Sports, Cannonier spoke of what he is expecting when is set to take on the champion later this year.

“All I know, without giving up too much of my gameplan, all I know is that it’s gonna be very competitive, more competitive than any other fights that he’s had in the Octagon. I’m sure it’s gonna be the same for me, but I’m gonna anticipate less. (It’s just about) answering any other questions that he’s gonna present to me, answering them with ferocity… I feel like he’s gonna have to change his approach, that’s for sure. He’s not gonna be stylebending in there. I plan on neutralizing his game and opposing mine, like I do with any and everybody.”

Adesanya has been eager to face Cannonier for some time with a fresh challenge on the mind of the champion. ‘The Last Stylebender’ has had to endure two rematches that have failed to excite him as much as the opportunity to face a new challenger.

Cannonier now brings the threat Adesanya wanted, with the UFC middleweight champion facing a former light heavyweight fighter that will bring destructive knockout power.

Do you see Cannonier causing an upset against Adesanya?