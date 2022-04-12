Casey O’Neill Avoids “Crazy” Sean Strickland On The Mats

UFC flyweight contender Casey O’Neill has given a brutally honest perspective on what it’s like to train with Sean Strickland.

Strickland, a top middleweight contender in the UFC, has proven to be a wild character to most UFC fans. He’s been upfront with his thoughts on various topics on social media, including homosexuality and his tendency to get involved in road rage incidents.

O’Neill and Strickland are on the same team at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, NV. During a recent interview with The Schmo, O’Neill admitted that she tries to avoid interacting with Strickland as much as possible.

“I hate that comparison,” O’Neill responded when asked about being compared to Strickland. “I wish Sean would stop saying that to people because it’s not at all true. He’s one of the craziest people that I’ve ever met in my life. I avoid him as much as possible on the mats. That’s all I’ll say there.”

O’Neill produced a viral moment following a win over Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 271 when she confronted a booing crowd on the mic and promised to be the “bad guy” going forward. She’s slated to face former title challenger Jessica Eye at UFC 276 on July 2.

As for Strickland, his brash personality hasn’t stopped him from earning plenty of opportunities to fight top middleweights. He’ll get his third-straight main event later this year against former Glory Kickboxing champion Alex Pereira.

What are your thoughts on Casey O’Neill’s comments about Sean Strickland?