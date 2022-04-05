Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Casey O’Neill Blasts Julianna Peña For Criticism Of Ronda Rousey

By Curtis Calhoun
UFC flyweight contender Casey O’Neill thinks bantamweight champion Julianna Peña is off-base with her dismissal of Ronda Rousey.

Peña has recently attacked Rousey for how she left the UFC with back-to-back losses to Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm. Peña has referred to Rousey as a “joke in the MMA world now” despite being seen as arguably one of the biggest stars in UFC history.

In a recent tweet, O’Neill addressed Pena’s comments and thinks Rousey should be celebrated for her accomplishments.

“A joke? Because she had a few losses and decided to move on with her life?” O’Neill replied to Pena’s comments. “This isn’t how it should be… we should be supporting each other as females in this sport… you can have an opinion on someone’s skills but this isn’t it. Forever a trailblazer & all she done for females.”

Rousey suffered a loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend, so Peña thinks Rousey should return to MMA for a matchup with her down the line.

Following a first-round loss to Nunes at UFC 207, Rousey left the Octagon to pursue a career in professional wrestling. She hasn’t hinted at a return to MMA in the future.

Rousey has yet to publically respond to Peña’s comments.

What are your thoughts on Julianna Peña’s comments about Ronda Rousey?

