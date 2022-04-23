Casey O’Neill: Taila Santos Can Finish Valentina Shevchenko

UFC flyweight Casey O’Neill believes Taila Santos has what it takes to dethrone Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 275‘s co-main event is set to host the flyweight title bout which sees Santos take on Shevchenko in her attempt to become the division’s latest champion.

Many have doubted what the Brazilian will be able to provide which past title challengers haven’t in her attempt to defeat Shevchenko. Santos will enter the title fight as a large underdog amongst the bookies.

However, O’Neill certainly feels Santos has more than a puncher’s chance against the flyweight queen. However, O’Neill certainly feels Santos has more than a puncher’s chance against the flyweight queen. She even went as far as to say that she thinks the #4 ranked flyweight can finish Shevchenko. In an interview with The Schmo, she even went as far as to say that she thinks the #4-ranked flyweight can finish Shevchenko.

“Yeah, Valentina is an amazing fighter and she’s always looked unbeatable, per see,” said O’Neill. “But it’s gonna take that one person to beat her, and I think if Taila can get her game going forward, hit her with some big power shots, and maybe even get her back or something, she can finish the fight, same way she did with Joanna Calderwood.”

When asked whether she would personally like to be the one to end the dominant reign the UFC flyweight division has endured under Shevchenko, O’Neill replied:

“Yeah, I’m hoping that Taila actually doesn’t win this fight so that I can be the first one. For sure, that would be an amazing feat. But I’ve gotta just go as fast as I can go, and if Valentina keeps fighting at the same time as me, maybe someone will take her off first. There’s a lot of good talent in the 125 division coming up.”

As for O’Neill, her charge towards the title will continue soon with her next fight scheduled for UFC 276 against Jessica Eye. A win over the experienced flyweight may well see the Australian prospect break into the top ten of the division.

Can you see Taila Santos pulling off an upset against Valentina Shevchenko?