Cedric Marks, MMA Fighter Attempted To Delay Homicide Trial

MMA veteran Cedric Marks has tried and ultimately failed to delay the start date of his double homicide trial in Texas.

Marks is accused of murdering his former girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend Michael Swearingin in Clearview, OK in Jan. 2019. He allegedly buried Scott and Swearingin in shallow graves.

Marks faces a possible death sentence if convicted of double homicide. He attended a pretrial hearing this week and has opted to represent himself in court.

The alleged murder happened shortly after a judge decided not to file a protective order for Scott against Marks. His girlfriend, Maya Maxwell, claims she witnessed Marks enter a home where Scott and Swearingin were together and walked out with both of them deceased.

Maxwell has also been charged as an accomplice to the crime.

Marks has fought in various promotions during his MMA career, including Bellator and X-Fighting Championship. He lost to Andrew Chappelle in his lone Bellator appearance at Bellator 20.

The 47-year-old Marks most recently fought at Moore EFC 1, earning a unanimous decision win over Mike Seal in Sept. 2018. He hasn’t competed since.

Marks is slated to return to the courtroom on June 13 when his trial is scheduled to begin.