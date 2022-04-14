Cejudo Wants To Beat ‘Blue-Eyed Devil’ McGregor To Triple-Champ History

Henry Cejudo is attempting to rush towards history before Conor McGregor is handed the chance to beat him there.

For as much as Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor have been at odds on social media this year, including McGregor referring to Cejudo as a “little fart,” there is one goal the two have in common. Both double champs are aiming to become triple champs in 2022.

Neither Cejudo nor McGregor has a fight lined up this year as of yet, but they both have identified their championship targets.

For McGregor, he wants to return to a welterweight title shot against champion Kamaru Usman. As for “Triple C,” he has not been shy about his desire to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight championship, especially after watching Volkanovski’s performance this past weekend at UFC 273.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Cejudo and his team have announced that he is re-entering the USADA testing pool, which begins the six-month clock before he can return to the Octagon. McGregor is expecting to return later this year as well, but no hard date has been established and his targeted opponent Usman is expected to face Leon Edwards next.

Speaking on the DC & RC program on ESPN, Cejudo opened up again about his desire to fight Volkanovski and also beat McGregor to the triple-champ punch.

“The only thing I really haven’t taken care of is my weight. I’m 165 pounds, 170 sometimes. Man, that cut would be perfect,” Cejudo said about a potential debut at featherweight. “So you trim off all that fat just like that. [Volkanovski] is only a couple inches taller than me. It’s a very winnable fight.

“And I love the fact that I could become the first (three) division champ. Because we all know America’s sweetheart, Conor McGregor, that blue-eyed devil, you know he’s gonna be the first one to get that crack at the (three) belts. But this one’s gonna be earned. This one’s earned from me, I believe, as a two-sport world champ: Olympic champ, flyweight champ, and the bantamweight champion of the world, defending both of my belts”

Volkanovski has yet to share Cejudo’s interest in a fight against one another as of late, and UFC President Dana White has also not sounded too enthusiastic about the possible pairing. On the contrary, both he and Volkanovski have suggested that Cejudo would need to earn a title shot at featherweight if he is to get a crack at the #2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Dana White also has not confirmed that McGregor will receive a title shot upon his return. Although, he has called those offended at the possibility of the Irishman returning to an immediate title shot “idiots.”

Cejudo has hit at Dana White and the UFC for their favoritism in the past, implying that there is a double standard on who is given an opportunity to make history depending on ethnicity and/or physical traits.

Who do you think is more likely to become the first man to win a world title in three UFC weight classes: Henry Cejudo or Conor McGregor?