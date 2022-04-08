Chan Sung Jung Names His Favorite Zombie Movie

Two-time featherweight title challenger “The Korean Zombie” names his favorite zombie movie.

Chan Sung Jung has put on many stunning performances in his career. He defeated Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier by Brabo choke and knocked out Dennis “The Menace” Bermudez with one punch.

But outside of winning, his aggressive and entertaining fight style has earned him the praise of many.

The nickname “The Korean Zombie” fits him well. No matter the fighter or the number of blows he’s taken, he refuses to be pushed back, and more often than not, he gets back up after a heavy strike.

Jung doesn’t make it easy for opponents to take him down, and he may have adopted the style from watching too many zombie films.

“He’s watched every single existing zombie series and movies that there is. So it’s difficult to name one,” Jung’s translator said in an interview on UFC 273 Media Day.

At this point, there must be thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of zombie movies and tv shows to sift through. Picking one as a favorite may prove to be difficult, but Jung eventually settled on an early 2000s classic.

“28 Days.”

28 Days Later movie poster, via IMDB

Considering the zombie archetype in 28 Days Later is arguably one of the toughest and most resilient, the choice makes sense.

Jung will face Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title this Saturday at UFC 273. It is his second title shot attempt since José Aldo at UFC 163 nine years ago.

Admittedly, Jung was not ready for that fight, but the experience he gained from it is what makes him ready for the title shot now.

The Korean Zombie and José Aldo, Photo Credit: The Ultimate Fighting Championship

Fans of the #4-ranked featherweight will likely witness another showcase of his zombie-like tenacity during his war with Volkanovski.

What is YOUR favorite Zombie movie?