Charles Oliveira: Justin Gaethje Is “Coming Up With A Lot Of BS”

UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira believes a lot of Justin Gaethje‘s pre-fight words ahead of their UFC 274 main event are “bullsh*t.”

Having upset the odds twice in 2021, first to win the vacant title by finishing Michael Chandler at UFC 262 and then by defending it at UFC 269 by submitting the heavily-favored Dustin Poirier, Oliveira has firmly proved those who doubt his championship credentials wrong.

Oliveira will look to do that yet again by defeating one of the individuals who has previously been hesitant to credit his mettle in the cage. In the May 7 headliner, Gaethje, a former interim titleholder, will look to secure his place on the throne in his second time trying.

While a respectful build-up was to be expected with these two, some of Gaethje’s past comments were bound to stir up some back and forth. Now less than two weeks out from the fight, things have started to pick up.

Oliveira Highlights Gaethje’s ‘Mind Games’

During a recent interview with Brazilian media outlet Olhar da Luta, Oliveira suggested that Gaethje is attempting to spread narratives and utilize mind games to gain some form of advantage ahead of UFC 274.

Given the questions surrounding his toughness and ability to fight through adversity, as well as the extent to which his chances were downplayed ahead of his Poirier defense, Oliveira has certainly learned to filter out the negative noise, something he plans on doing with regards to “The Highlight.”

“Justin Gaethje is coming up with a lot of bullsh*t,” claimed Oliveira. “I think that’s what he’s trying to do, to win the mind game. But that makes no difference to me. I learned that we have two ears to listen, but we also have to let it out.

“If he thinks he can beat me in a standing fight, he can try to knock me out,” Oliveira continued. “If he thinks he’s a better wrestler than me, he can take me down too.” (h/t MMA Clips Brazil)

UFC 274 is set to see the UFC’s leading finisher go toe-to-toe with one of the most entertaining and tough brawlers the Octagon has to offer. While it’s difficult to imagine any words will get to Oliveira prior to May 7, it remains to be seen if Gaethje’s fists will be more effective in gaining an edge over the Brazilian on the night.

Who do you think will leave UFC 274 with the lightweight gold, Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje?