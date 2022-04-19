Chase Sherman Switches From UFC Outcast To Fill-In Within A Week

Chase Sherman has experienced the highs and lows of the fight game over the past week dealing with the UFC.

Sherman was released from the UFC just days ago following recent losses to Jake Collier and Parker Porter. Before returning to the UFC in May 2020, Sherman competed in bare-knuckle boxing for BKFC.

Sherman had requested his release after being told that the UFC didn’t have any fights for him shortly. He planned to eventually return to the UFC after fights in other spots.

But after heavyweight Tanner Boser pulled out of his fight against Alexandr Romanov at UFC Vegas 52 this weekend, Sherman got the call from the UFC brass to come back.

During a recent interview with BJPenn.com, Sherman summed up what his experience has been like over the past week.

“It was crazy. Mick Maynard didn’t want to officially release me as he thought he could still use me and liked me and my style,” Sherman said. “But, he didn’t know when I would be going to fight again, so after a few months, I told my manager that I needed to fight soon for financial reasons, obviously. He messaged Mick and he said he was booked up for a while so my manager got my release and the plan was to get a couple of fights outside the UFC, make some cash, and get re-signed again.”

Sherman had already planned to fight in his former promotion before getting the call that the UFC would like to welcome him back.

“The plan was to go back to BKFC but four days later, I got a message from my manager who said the UFC re-signed me and they want me to fight in four days,” Sherman continued. “They re-signed me a four-fight deal and they doubled my pay, so I was like okay I can’t turn that down. To be honest, I don’t know if I would’ve taken this had it been for the same pay. I’m not taking a fight on four days’ notice against a guy who’s undefeated on what I was making.”

Sherman will face a tough test on short notice against Romanov, who is a perfect 15-0 in his career and is coming off of big wins over Jared Vanderaa and former The Ultimate Fighter winner Juan Espino.

Sherman is looking to earn his first UFC win since his 2020 return when he finished Ike Villanueva. If he’s able to secure a short-notice win over Romanov, he may secure a long-term spot with the UFC.

