Chimaev: I Hope Burns Doesn’t Cry Again When He Loses

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev has continued to fire shots at Gilbert Burns ahead of UFC 273.

The UFC star is facing his toughest test to date on the main card of UFC 273 when he takes on ‘Durinho’. The #11-ranked Chimaev will be looking to climb the rankings with a win over the #2 placed Burns.

A victory over the top-ranked contender could see the Swede earn himself a title shot. Despite the jump in quality, Chimaev remains as calm as ever, talking the talk as he usually does.

In an interview with Daniel Cormier on his YouTube channel, Chimaev instructed Burns not to be upset if he gets the win over him at UFC 273.

“I don’t know how (the fight) will look, but I’m gonna take his heart and his head. And I hope he doesn’t cry like he always does when he loses fights. I don’t know, I don’t wanna see my opponents crying like he did last time. If (I) lose, imagine it happened, it can happen, everything (can) in this game, some crazy shot can hit my head and I fall down… I don’t want to cry. I’m gonna go up and go to the gym, work hard, and come back, (not) sit in the cage and cry like he do. I hope he doesn’t do that sh*t,” said Chimaev.

The incident Chimaev alludes to is Burns’ loss to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 258. Following the fight, the Brazilian was visibly emotional having gone close to winning the belt with an impressive first round against the champion.

Usman has repaired his relationship with Burns by helping the #2-ranked welterweight in preparation for his highly anticipated fight at UFC 273. Yet, Burns may well face the champion again if he’s to spring the upset against Chimaev.

Chimaev is no stranger to the microphone having called out every UFC fighter under the sun, looking to build his profile as the most feared prospect within MMA. It will be no different if the 27-year-old mauls Burns just how he predicts at UFC 273.

Do you see Khamzat Chimaev’s hype train rolling on at UFC 273?