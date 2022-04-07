Chimaev: “B***h” Colby Covington Should Be Kicked Out Of The UFC

Khamzat Chimaev thinks Colby Covington‘s recent actions should have him removed from the UFC.

Khamzat Chimaev has a very big fight ahead of him. He is set to face off against Gilbert Burns on the main card of this weekend’s UFC 273. This fight could be a one-way ticket to a title fight with a win. Even though Burns is a very tough opponent, there has been a different name on the tip of Chimaev’s tongue throughout fight week. That name is Colby Covington.

Covington has been in the headlines recently for his involvement in a brawl outside of the cage with Jorge Masvidal. In the aftermath of the feud, a police report was filed and Covington was looking to press charges. This course of action has been met with some criticism, especially from Chimaev who does not approve of Covington’s response to the situation.

The disapproval of Covington and the possibility of the two fighting each other one day has been a talking point for Chimaev this week. He was asked about Covington during media day.

“I’d be happy if they do that, but I don’t think that guy want to fight me,”Chimaev said. “He gonna go to the cops, call the cops. Dana White would be in jail if they make that fight. Like he always does, he talk too much in the media. And then when he (comes) face to face, then he go to the cops. He’s not a gangster to be here. UFC have to kick him out. He’s a bitch.”

Covington is currently sitting in the #1 spot in the official UFC welterweight rankings. If Chimaev beats Burns he could find himself in the number one or two spot. Champion Kamaru Usman has a potential date with Leon Edwards next, so the possibility of Chimaev and Covington as a title contention fight would make sense. However, first Chimaev must get past Burns.

Would you like to see Colby Covington take on Khamzat Chimaev in the Octagon?