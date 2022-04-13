Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira Booked For June 25 UFC Fight Night

The UFC Fight Night event on June 25 is set to play host to a clash of styles between Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Rodolfo Vieira and striker Chris Curtis.

The middleweight collision was first reported by Iridium Sports Agency, who manages Curtis. A location is yet to be confirmed for the summer event, which comes just one week before UFC 276 takes center stage for International Fight Week.

When he shares the Octagon with Vieira, Curtis (28-10) will be making his third appearance on MMA’s biggest stage. The fan favorite debuted in the UFC last November at UFC 268. Inside Madison Square Garden, “The Action Man” upset the odds by knocking out Dana White‘s Contender Series alum Phil Hawes inside one round.

Curtis added a 16th KO victory to his professional record in his sophomore outing, this time against the highly touted Brendan Allen. “All In” Allen was likely on the verge of a ranking prior to his meeting with Curtis at UFC Vegas 47 earlier this year. Halting that ambition, the newcomer finished Allen in the second frame.

The 34-year-old was originally booked to face rising South African middleweight Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 273 this past weekend. However, Curtis was forced to withdraw.

Looking to break Curtis’ perfect UFC record and seven-fight win streak will be BJJ legend Vieira (8-1). After a mightily successful grappling career, “The Black Belt Hunter” transitioned to MMA in 2017, going 5-0 en route to the Octagon.

After utilizing two arm-triangle chokes in his first two fights in MMA’s premier promotion, Vieira was expected to use his jiu-jitsu genius to quickly rise up the 185-pound ladder. That charge was put to a stop by Anthony Hernandez. In one of the most memorable moments of 2021, “Fluffy” shocked the world by submitting Vieira with a guillotine.

Having rebounded with a third-round submission of Dustin Stoltzfus last July, the Brazilian will hope to return to a win streak and open his 2022 account with a victory over the in-form Curtis on June 25.

The current fights expected to take place on June 25 are as follows:

Tim Elliott vs. Amir Albazi (flyweight)

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira (middleweight)

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Vanessa Demopoulous (women’s strawweight)

Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot (heavyweight)

Who do you think will have their hand raised in this one, Chris Curtis or Rodolfo Vieira?