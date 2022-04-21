Coker On PFL/Harrison Making Cyborg Superfight: They Have My Number

Bellator CEO Scott Coker is open to dealing with the PFL to negotiate a super fight between Kayla Harrison and Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino.

Harrison has teased the idea of a matchup against Cyborg for a few years, dating back to just before the 2021 PFL season. She considered signing with Bellator during her recent free agency before ultimately re-signing with the PFL.

Harrison and Cyborg had once been on complimentary terms, with Harrison going as far as naming Cyborg as the featherweight GOAT over her former teammate Amanda Nunes. But, things have gotten spicy on social media in recent months, with Cyborg going as far as blocking her on Twitter.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Coker addressed the current state of affairs regarding a Harrison vs. Cyborg cross-promotional matchup happening.

“I’m not sure and, just to be honest, I have not heard from them at all. Nothing,” Coker said of the PFL and Harrison. “I know they have my number, so I don’t understand. They’re doing a lot of social [media] chattering and trying to create a story. But to me, Cris is the greatest female fighter of all-time, and she fights for Bellator. Kayla Harrison is a great, great fighter, she’s proven that. She could be one of the greats of all-time in the future as well, but she has to grow, and to fight somebody, and then keep growing. She’s going to have to put years into it.

“But to me, we’ll see, but I’m confused by what they say and what they want to do because I haven’t heard from anybody. If these social attacks are their way of doing business then I don’t do business like that. Pick up a phone, give me a call. That’s how we do business.”

The PFL plans to launch a ‘super-fight division’ as soon as next year, which could set the precedent for cross-promotion talks between the league and Bellator. Harrison will face Marina Mokhnatkina in her 2022 debut on May 6, while Cyborg will face Arlene Blencowe in her latest featherweight title defense this weekend at Bellator 279.

Coker is focused on Bellator’s return to Hawaii this weekend but seems open to making the Harrison/Cyborg fight happen if the PFL initiates contact with his promotion.

How do you think a Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg fight would play out?