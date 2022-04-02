Colby Covington: “I Get Death Threats Daily”

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has revealed he receives death threats on a daily basis.

Covington has long played the character of the villain during his tenure in the UFC. His public hatred goes back to his career-changing win over Demian Maia in 2019.

Following that victory over Maia, Covington went on a huge rant in his post-fight interview. During that infamous moment, ‘Chaos’ emerged for the first time as he hit back at the Brazilians’ boos claiming the country’s a “dump” as well as calling out UFC welterweight champion at the time, Tyron Woodley.

The 34-year-old even claims that the UFC was set to cut him whether he was victorious or not against Maia, as they felt his style was ‘too boring.’ The interview displayed a new side to Covington, one that would save his career.

Since then, Covington has remained a hated figure in the UFC due to his outlandish personality. While looking to take on fan-favorite fighters such as Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, and Israel Adesanya, he has certainly pushed the buttons of some UFC fans.

Covington believes one of the main reasons he receives so much hate is due to his no-filter personality, which sees him speak freely on sensitive topics.

“I’m not selling fights,” Covington told the FULL SEND PODCAST. I really believe what I say. I wouldn’t have these mean things to say if they didn’t have such bad actions. Why are words (held) in a higher standard than people’s actions? You can’t be a piece of shit anymore, and break the law, and do all these negative things, but if you say some mean words that they did that then, oh, you’re the asshole. So I’m the bad guy. Oh, ‘Colby Chaos, he’s the bad guy.’ Everybody hates me because I’m brutally honest and I say the truth.”

He went on to reveal that he receives death threats on a daily basis, but appears unfazed by the level of animosity.

“Of course, I get death threats daily, but I’m not afraid to die. I got a big nutsack. When Dana gets me and the private jet ready to go, he realizes he’s gotta get two: one for my left nutsack and one for my right.”

The UFC star was recently involved in an alleged altercation with Masvidal where ‘Gambred’ allegedly assaulted Covington with several punches. This was following a string of comments made in public by the former interim UFC welterweight champion on Masvidal’s personal life.

What do you make of Covington’s personality? Does he receive more hate than he should?