Colby Covington Rips Fighters That Complain About Pay

Colby Covington doesn’t have a problem with fighter pay.

Covington, who is one of the biggest stars in the UFC, has been headlining events and pay-per-views for years now, doesn’t understand why fighters are complaining. For ‘Chaos,’ he believes the fighters that complain about pay are the ones who don’t promote themselves and don’t hype up fights and that this is why the UFC isn’t paying them more money.

“I think it’s a joke. I think all the people that are complaining about fighter pay are the same fighters that can’t put their name out there and put any hype behind any of their fights,” Covington said on the Full Send podcast. “So they don’t deserve to be paid. So you can get your piece of the pie, but you need to earn it. Nothing’s given here. There’s no handouts here in America. If you want something, you gotta go get it and earn it.”

Colby Covington says he is also happy with what he is making as he is able to live the life he wants. Covington was able to do that by promoting himself and taking up the persona that has made him popular.

Although Covington says he is happy with his pay, other fighters have come out and been vocal about fighter pay. Paddy Pimblett revealed he was paid just $12k and $12k for his UFC London bout which only fueled the fire of the fighter-pay talk that has gotten bigger and bigger in recent months.

As for his fighting career, Covington is coming off a massive win over his former best friend and roommate, Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272. It was a huge grudge match and the victory got him back in the win column after his decision loss to Kamaru Usman back at UFC 268 in November.

What do you make of Colby Covington blasting fighters over their pay concerns?