Conor McGregor: “The Countdown Is On”

UFC star Conor McGregor has announced on his Instagram that the clock is ticking ahead of his highly anticipated return.

The Irish megastar was expected to return to the Octagon this July, yet according to UFC President Dana White, we may have to wait until early fall. McGregor has been out of the fight game since suffering a leg break in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier last summer.

He has now taken to his social media to announce “the countdown is on” as he returns to sparring.

In a post made to his Instagram account, ‘The Notorious’ posted an image of himself punching a boxing bag with the caption: “Right hook tastiness, catch you soon the countdown is on.”

The former UFC double champion has recently called out UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman as he looks to become the first man to win a title in three separate weight classes.

This is not the first time McGregor has teased a bout against ‘The Nigerian Nightmare,’ having previously done so following his win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

Yet now, McGregor appears serious in his proposal to make the welterweight division his new home ahead of his return. In an interview with ‘The Mac Life’, he detailed how his current training is seeing him gain weight with his natural size much bigger than it once was.

With a return for McGregor now set for later this year, the question will be who it will be against as the countdown begins. A title fight is unlikely with Usman expected to fight Leon Edwards in the next defense of his belt. This means the Irishman will likely have to look elsewhere.

A clash against a top contender looking to catapult McGregor into a title fight would be a wise business move from the UFC for his return, with options available for who he could face including the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and Nate Diaz.

Who would you like to see McGregor face upon his return?