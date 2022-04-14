Conor McGregor Takes Major Step Forward On Road To UFC Return

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has revealed a big step on his road to recovery from his nasty leg injury at UFC 264.

McGregor is expected to return later this year to the UFC after his injury during his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He’s shown off a majority of his recovery process on social media, but with only minor drills and workouts.

Just months away from his anticipated 2022 debut, McGregor took a massive step towards being 100% ready for the challenges in the Octagon.

In a recent Instagram post, he shared that he is back to sparring ahead of his highly anticipated Octagon return.

“My first spar,” McGregor shared.

McGregor is looking to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses to Poirier in 2021. Ahead of his scheduled fight against Poirier at UFC 257, he allegedly came close to agreeing to a boxing match against former world champion Manny Pacquiao, but negotiations didn’t materialize.

McGregor has teased a move to welterweight for his UFC return, specifically against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. He lost fought at welterweight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 when he knocked out Cerrone in the first round.

Sparring has become a thing of the past for some UFC fighters, including former featherweight champion Max Holloway. However, McGregor looks laser focused as he awaits a to-be-determined opponent for his return.

Who do you want Conor McGregor to face in his return?