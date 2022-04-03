Archives: McGregor Mentions Khabib’s Wife & Disses Malignaggi (2019)

The following article was published on this day three years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

Headline: Conor McGregor Mentions Khabib’s Wife & Disses Paulie Malignaggi

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

Conor McGregor had a couple of nasty and personal digs at Khabib Nurmagomedov, but he also targeted Paulie Malignaggi in a series of tweets.

McGregor’s beef with Nurmagomedov already reached a boiling point at the conclusion of UFC 229, but the “Notorious” one continues to add to it. Despite announcing his retirement, McGregor has continued to poke at “The Eagle.” This time, the banter involved Nurmagomedov’s wife and his brother.

McGregor Gets Personal With Khabib, Takes Aim At Malignaggi

During McGregor’s Twitter spree last night (April 2), he had two scathing posts that have since been deleted. You can see the screenshots below courtesy of MiddleEasy.com:

“Your wife is a towel mate”

“I smacked your brother around and took a sh*t in this hate.”

McGregor did leave the following post up on his page:

Don’t be scared of the rematch you little scurrying rat.

You will do what you are told like you always do. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2019

“Don’t be scared of the rematch you little scurrying rat. You will do what you are told like you always do.”

During a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) media day session, Malignaggi and Artem Lobov got into a scuffle. It all started when Lobov was slapped by Malignaggi. While McGregor didn’t have any words for “The Magic Man,” he did post unfavorable images of the former boxing champion from their 2017 sparring session.

Here’s one of those images:

Malignaggi was brought into McGregor’s camp for a sparring session ahead of the Aug. 2017 money fight with Floyd Mayweather. Things went downhill when UFC president Dana White posted footage of McGregor’s alleged knockdown on “The Magic Man.” Malignaggi accused the UFC of setting him up to make him look bad.

