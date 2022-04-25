Conor McGregor Offering Lucrative Reward For Info On Pub Attack

UFC superstar Conor McGregor needs your help to identify a suspect in a recent attack on his Black Forge Inn in Ireland.

The pub was attacked with petrol bombs in January by one or more assailants. Luckily, no one, including McGregor, was hurt in the attack and the pub didn’t take significant damage as a result of the incident.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, McGregor offered a large sum of money to his following to assist in identifying a suspect in the Black Forge Inn attack.

Screenshot taken by Mirror Fighting

“Hey guys! I have a 50k reward cash in all 100 crisp untouched note,” McGregor announced. “Not a wrinkle on them. The no wrinkle green backs. I call them yum-yums. For whoever tells us who this little deli-chicken head is. The walk, run, and scrawny build all very distinctive. Nothing will be said, but done. Reach out to who can reach me. Look forward to doing business.”

Local police have launched an investigation into the attack, and it’s unclear if the reward has been claimed from McGregor at the time of this story.

McGregor is planning on a return to the UFC later this year, potentially against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. First thing’s first, as Usman is expected to face Leon Edwards for his next title defense this summer.

McGregor hasn’t fought since his trilogy against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, at which he suffered a nasty leg break.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s 50K reward for information regarding his pub bombing?